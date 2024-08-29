Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.