PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $2,457,723.06 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $2,457,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $102.88 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

