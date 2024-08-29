Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $224.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $187.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

NYSE PEN opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock worth $3,718,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

