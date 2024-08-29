Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.52. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIS. StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,604 shares of company stock valued at $73,008. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

