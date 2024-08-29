PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.88 and last traded at $176.01. 596,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,430,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

