Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,423.23

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.23 ($18.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,649.50 ($21.75). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($21.68), with a volume of 599,009 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,055.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,520.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,423.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Persimmon

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($65,286.30). Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

