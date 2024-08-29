Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY remained flat at C$14.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 91,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,570 shares of company stock valued at $833,225 and sold 181,888 shares valued at $2,678,277. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

