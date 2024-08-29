Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 242.8% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 184,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 130,606 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,254. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of -478.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

