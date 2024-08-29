Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.64. 3,105,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,655,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of -479.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $2,439,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.