Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 3,724 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £968.24 ($1,276.86).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,682 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £957.32 ($1,262.46).

On Thursday, June 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,945 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £986.25 ($1,300.61).

Pharos Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.92. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market cap of £108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

