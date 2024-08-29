Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). Approximately 258,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 965,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

The stock has a market cap of £31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

