Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS.
Photronics Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.
About Photronics
