Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS.

Photronics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

