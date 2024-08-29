Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Argus

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPC. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $38,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.