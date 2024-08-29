PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.31

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as low as $14.18. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 651,902 shares.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.