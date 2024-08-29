PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.31

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as low as $14.18. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 651,902 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,309,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 113,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 854,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 56,011 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 110,724 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

