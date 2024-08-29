PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.87. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 445,557 shares trading hands.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
