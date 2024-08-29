PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.87. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 445,557 shares trading hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

