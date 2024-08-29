PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 170.8% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 234,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RCS opened at $6.86 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.