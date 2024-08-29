Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after buying an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 289,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.