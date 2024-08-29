Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,700 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,831,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,306.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

