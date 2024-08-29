Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.39.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

