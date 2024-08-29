Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
PL stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.99.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
