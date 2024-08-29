Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Trading 1% Higher

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Playtech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

