Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of PLXS opened at $127.25 on Thursday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $132.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,824. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

