Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

PLYM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Insider Activity at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

