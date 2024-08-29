Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

