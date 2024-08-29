Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLYM. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

PLYM opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

