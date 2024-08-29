Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Up 0.6%

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 707.20 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.23). 272,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 123,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696 ($9.18).

A number of research firms have recently commented on POLN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.00) price target on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.87) target price on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £437.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 714 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.48.

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

