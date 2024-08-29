Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLNGet Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 707.20 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.23). 272,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 123,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696 ($9.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on POLN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.00) price target on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.87) target price on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £437.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 714 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.48.

About Pollen Street Group

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.