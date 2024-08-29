Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,112,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,557,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,460,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

