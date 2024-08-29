Power Integrations, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of POWI opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.