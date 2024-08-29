Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 41,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 77,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $65,881.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,169 shares of company stock worth $385,224. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

