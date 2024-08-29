Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley Sells 5,335 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$98.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,784. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$67.46 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.87.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.3995749 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PD
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.