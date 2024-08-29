Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley Sells 5,335 Shares

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18.

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$98.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,784. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$67.46 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.87.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.50 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.3995749 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

