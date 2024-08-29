Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $0.89. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 77,180 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Predictive Oncology Trading Up 2.6 %

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Further Reading

