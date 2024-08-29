Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.13

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.13 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.35). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.33), with a volume of 584,383 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.15), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,835.39). Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

