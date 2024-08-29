Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE:PBH opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,739,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after purchasing an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

