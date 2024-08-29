Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PMZ shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

