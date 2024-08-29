Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

