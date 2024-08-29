Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Down 2%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.16.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

