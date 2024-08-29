Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Procaps Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PROC opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

About Procaps Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.