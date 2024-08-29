Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Procaps Group Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:PROC opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.16.
About Procaps Group
