Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUUF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

