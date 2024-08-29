PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $11.17 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.