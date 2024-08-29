Pure Storage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,646 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Pure Storage Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,870. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 187.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

