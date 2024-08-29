PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.96

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.96 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 164.77 ($2.17). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.24), with a volume of 841,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.89 million, a P/E ratio of -892.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.46.

In related news, insider Robert Langer sold 233,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £582,745 ($768,488.72). Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

