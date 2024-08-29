PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.06.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

