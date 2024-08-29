PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.
PVH Stock Performance
Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
PVH Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
