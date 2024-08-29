PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 335,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 711.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 299,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

