PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $142.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

