PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.550-11.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.55-11.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.25.

PVH Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of PVH opened at $97.75 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

