PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55-11.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.06.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.