PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Shares Down 4.2%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. 22,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 14,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.79.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 134.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,365.53%.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

