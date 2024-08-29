PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.42

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.42 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.38). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 103.65 ($1.37), with a volume of 370,815 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PZ Cussons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141 ($1.86).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PZC

PZ Cussons Trading Up 0.8 %

About PZ Cussons

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The firm has a market cap of £434.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.