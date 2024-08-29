Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

