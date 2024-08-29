Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Cut by Zacks Research

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $203.18 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Quarry LP raised its position in IDEX by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

