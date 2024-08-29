Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Cut by Zacks Research

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $203.18 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Quarry LP raised its position in IDEX by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.