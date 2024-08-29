Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for International Business Machines Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $198.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

